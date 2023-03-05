Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun's fans were in for a massive surprise as the actor was seen at the Sunburn festival in Hyderabad. The highlight of the event was Allu joining DJ Martin Garrix on stage. The duo broke into a dance to the super hit song from Pushpa-- Oo Antava. The crowd went berserk at the track and cheered in unison as the duo grooved to the peppy dance number.

Allu kept his look casual donning a black tee and black cargo pants. The actor had worn a cap with ICON written in front. He took to his Instagram account two share carousel posts, the first one with DJ Martin with their hands flung out in the air, while the second picture was with them facing the audience. Sharing the pictures, Allu captioned the post: "What a Funn Night . Oo anta va with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele."

Allu Arjun also took to his story section on Instagram to share three posts from the Sunburn festival. The first one was a short video from the stage with dazzling lights, setting the right mood for the party. The second post was the same picture with DJ Martin Garrix, in which he wrote: It was a blastttt. The third one again was the same picture that he shared in a post with the globally recognised DJ facing the audience.

Within minutes of the actor posting the pictures online, his fans flooded the comment section. A user reacting to the post commented by saying, "Dear brother please pushpa part 2 update." "Superb Look Bhai," wrote another. "Eagerly waiting for ur upcoming film. u are the no 1 hero of South," wrote a fan of Allu in the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Tollywood actress Srijita Ghosh also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Allu Arjun from the Sunburn fest in Hyderabad on Saturday. Along with sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "It is a very special frame with @alluarjunonline #sunburn #hyderabad BEST DAY INDEED."

Putting all assumptions to rest, Allu Arjun's next project after 'Pushpa' has been announced. Bhushan Kumar will produce the untitled film, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Arjun Reddy' fame. With three powerhouses of Indian cinema collaborating - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Indian superstar Allu Arjun - the film is expected to be massively successful.

