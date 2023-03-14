Hyderabad: Hareem Shah is no new to controversy. The infamous TikTok star from Pakistan is again in the limelight, this time after her private video got leaked. According to reports, her private videos were uploaded online on March 1 following an altercation with her friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz. She alleged that her friends were involved in the leak to malign her image.

The Pakistani influencer became popular after her private video got leaked online, wherein may be seen sharing the bathroom with a man in the footage. Following this, Hareem complained to the Federal Investigation Agency about her friend Ayesha Naz, claiming that she had leaked the video in an effort to discredit Hareem. She said in her statement that Ayesha had threatened to disclose her video in an effort to sever the relationship between Hareen and her husband, Bilal Shah.

Pakistani social media influencer Hareem is a well-known name on TikTok with a significant fan base but has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Prior to this, the TikTok star was the subject of a money-laundering investigation by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) when she claimed to have brought a significant sum of cash with her when she left Pakistan for the United Kingdom.

Earlier, she came under the scanner after she posted a video of herself in the Pakistani Foreign Office on TikTok on October 22, 2019. she attracted a lot of criticism for it. Imran Khan, Pakistan's the then Prime Minister, even requested an investigation into how she gained permission to the government complex. The TikToker also faced considerable outrage for her remarks criticising Sheikh Rasheed, the former interior minister of Pakistan.

