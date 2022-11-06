Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are proud parents of a baby girl and as the couple announced the news on social media, celebrities and fans couldn't keep calm. Alia took to her Instagram to share the news. In the post, she wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Many B-town celebs took to their social media handles to share congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Deepika Padukone was among the first to react to congratulate Alia and Ranbir. She wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a red heart emoji. Actor Anushka Sharma, who has worked with Ranbir in films like Bombay Velvet, Sanju and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."

Sonam Kapoor, who recently embraced motherhood, wrote, "Congratulations darling girl 👧 cannot wait to see your princess." Katrina Kaif wrote, "Congratulations 🎉🎊," while Kiara Advani was all heart as she wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulationssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Bipasha Basu, who is also expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, wrote, "God bless little baby girl. Congratulations Alia and Ranbir," While Ayushmann Khurrana wrote," Congratulations Alia and Ranbir."

Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year, welcomed the couple to parenthood. Ranbir's Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor wrote, " Congratulations! Wishing you both so much joy and happiness. Lots of love to the baby girl."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssss Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor may the newborn be blessed with abundance of happiness and joy."

The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today. The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival. After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.