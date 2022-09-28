Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 40 today, received the cutest birthday wish from his actor wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir's birthday bash was an intimate yet star-studded affair with his friends from the industry to Akash and Shloka Ambani marking in attendance at his residence in Mumbai.

Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture from Ranbir's 40th birthday bash. Wishing Ranbir on birthday, Alia wrote, "happy 40 baby 💛♾." In the picture, Ranbir is seen flaunting his bearded look. Standing near "Cheers to forty years," written on the wall with white and golden balloons aside, Kapoor looks cool as he turns a year older.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's recently released film Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva got a massive response from the audience, and the film collected over Rs 200 crores worldwide. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjun in the lead roles.

Interestingly, it's the sets of Brahmastra only where Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other. After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. Ranbir and Alia are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy on June 27 via an Instagram post.

He will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Neetu, on the other hand, will be next seen in the film Letters to Mr Khanna opposite actor Sunny Kaushal.