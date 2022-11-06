Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, welcomed their first child on November 6. The couple arrived at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day on Sunday morning.

Star couple Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child together. The arrival of Bollywood couple at a Mumbai hospital aired numerous speculations on Sunday. The Brahamastra couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital today raising many brows on the baby's arrival.

"She (Alia) arrived at the 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days," the hospital insider said. It is learnt the Kapoor family is expected to issue a formal statement soon, announcing the birth of the baby.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Brahmastra is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.