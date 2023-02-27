Hyderabad: Making a grand entry in the Dholidaa song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt grooved to Naatu Naatu song from RRR at an award function held recently. The diva looked ethereal in a white sequined lehenga saree. She was joined by the hosts of the award show Ayushmann Khurana and his brother and co-host Aparshakti Khurana.

The Highway actress nailed the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song with her electrifying energy. From the glimpses of the dance performance shared on Twitter, Alia could be seen making a grand entry on an open red-coloured car. With this, it is safe to assume that the Naatu Nattu fever is not going to dry down anytime soon. The RRR song has bagged several awards on International platforms.

The song has become a huge hit with its peppy dance moves and catchy lyrics. Prior to this, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news of one year of release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie was helmed by one of the most sought-after directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In his next film, the musical saga "Baiju Bawra," Sanjay Leela Bhansali will once more team up with Alia.

The Highway actress will next be seen in the Karan Johar-directed film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is scheduled to premiere on April 28. Aside from this, Alia has her first Hollywood film alongside Gal Gadot, titled "Heart of Stone," in the works.

