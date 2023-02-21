Mumbai (Maharashtra): With the bigwigs of Bollywood attending the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards on Monday, veteran actor Rekha was seen sharing a special moment with Alia Bhatt. For the star-studded gala event, while Rekha exuded elegance in her muted white and gold silk saree, Alia looked breathtaking in her sheer white saree with embroidered detailing. Rekha tied her hair in the signature sleek bun, with a gajra tied over it.

In the videos from the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Rekha and Alia bonded as they posed holding their awards for the paparazzi following their arrival. Alia greeted the veteran actor and hugged her. Rekha even gave Alia a peck on her cheek. The Bollywood Queens seemed engrossed in a conversation.

The prestigious award ceremony that was held today evening honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences.

Other celebs present at the event included Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty.

Also, Alia, who welcomed a baby girl last year with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, has been receiving praise for losing her post-pregnancy weight and the latest outing is proof of the same. (ANI)