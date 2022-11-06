Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-producer Alia Bhatt has reportedly been admitted to the hospital and is expected to deliver the baby soon. On Sunday morning, Alia was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor to the hospital in Mumbai.

Parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir are said to welcome their first baby soon. The Bollywood couple is reportedly at the hospital and is prepping for the arrival of their baby. Reports are rife that the actor was rushed to the hospital, however, there has been no confirmation or announcement by the Kapoors or Bhatts yet.

Alia, 29, took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy in June. She posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Kapoor, 39. "Our baby.... coming soon," the Gangubai Kathiawadi star captioned the photo.

The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year, shared screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which released on September 9.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also shot for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in London recently with Gal Gadot. Apart from Alia and Gadot, the film will also star Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.