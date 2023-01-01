Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Sunday early morning, shared some snaps from her first new year celebrations after her marriage. Alia ringed in 2023 with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and a few friends at her residence. The actor shared endearing pictures from her new year bash on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones." In the pictures, Alia could be seen flaunting her cute dimples and donning a grey and pink night suit. She also shared a happy candid group picture, in which Ranbir could be seen laughing and hugging Alia.

Soon after the Raazi actor shared the pictures fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Raha's mommy is so adorable herself," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wish you a very happy new year," another said, "You are looking so cuite Alia."

New Year began with a bang for the couple as Ranbir's first look from Animal dropped at midnight. Alia too took to Instagram to share Ranbir's look from the film and dropped it with multiple fire emojis.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. Alia bade goodbye to the year 2022 by treating fans with a video montage of a couple of pictures, which did not make it to Instagram. From Alia trying out her bridal outfit and a glimpse of her hairstyle for her haldi ceremony, the video feature all.

The video opens with images of Alia holding a camera, and then it shows a number of other pictures from the year. It also features a photo from the set of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, as well as a few peeks of her trip to London with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and they announced their pregnancy in June 2022. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around on November 6, 2022.