Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-producer Alia Bhatt was spotted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday. The Darlings star was seen flaunting her baby growing bump as she posed for the first time with Ranbir after announcing her pregnancy in June.

Alia and Ranbir were spotted together in Mumbai as they stepped out with Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra song preview. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, will soon be seen sharing screen space in Brahmastra. The makers of the film will be releasing song Deva Deva on August 8. Before the song drops, Alia and Ranbir with Ayan got together to have a final viewing ahead of Deva Deva release.

Alia was seen donning a brown mini dress which she teamed up with a pair of heels. Meanwhile, Ranbir kept it casual in all-black attire. The parents-to-be obliged the photogs with pictures before they head for the song preview. Alia and Ranbir's first video after announcing pregnancy is sure to send their fans in a tizzy as the duo looked adorable together.

Meanwhile, Alia is basking in the success of her maiden production Darlings. The film which was released on Netflix on August 5, is garnering rave reviews. Bhatt is having a terrific year with two successful films and wrapping up her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot.

For Ranbir, his comeback film Shamshera tanked at the box office but his performance in the film was lauded by the critics and audience. The actor is now busy shooting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He also has Luv Ranjan's next in his kitty.