Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly all set to tie the knot in a few days. The couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. The frenzy around their wedding has however made Alia react to a viral reel on Instagram. Alia is seemingly amused seeing a reel created by YouTuber Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as Nick from BeYouNick.

On Sunday, Alia reacted to BeYouNick's reel wherein he recreated a scene from Kabir Singh. "Me on 17th April," he captioned the clip that sees him running behind a car with a heart-shaped placard that reads 'Alia weds Ranbir' while O Priyathama from Kabir Singh playing in the background. Reacting to BeYouNick's reel, Alia took to the comments section and posted a laugh-out-loud emoticon and wrote "Ded."

It has been reported that Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house starting from April 13 onwards. Rumours also suggest the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.