Hyderabad: On Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser of Pathaan which will mark his return to big screens after 4 years. Pathaan teaser has seemingly floored Alia Bhatt, who took to social media to heap praise on the team and received love in return from the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone.

Within an hour of its release, Pathaan teaser took social media by storm. While fans are going gaga over SRK and Deepika's look in the film, celebrities from the film industry too are lauding Pathaan teaser.

Alia, who has shared screen space with SRK in Dear Zindagi and joined hands with the superstar to co-produce her debut production venture Darlings, was among the first to react to the Pathaan teaser. She took to Instagram Stories to share Pathaan teaser and wrote, "Just Next Level!!!!" along with fireworks emojis.

While SRK is seemingly busy with his birthday celebrations, Deepika responded to Alia's appreciation post for Pathaan teaser. "Thank you Mama! @aliaabhatt," wrote Deepika along with a heart emoji on Instagram Stories.

Pathaan teaser opens with an interrogation where the informant says Pathaan has been missing for three years after his cover was blown in the last mission. The teaser also sees Deepika involved in stylish stunts and romancing Shah Rukh.

Alia aside, celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and many others also gushed over Pathaan teaser.

Billed as a "high-octane spy thriller", Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame. The film also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.