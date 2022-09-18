Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday dropped a romantic picture with Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to social media, Alia has shared a monochrome image with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the mommy-to-be gave a glimpse from her latest photoshoot with Ranbir. In the picture clicked by ace fashion photographer Avinash Gowariker, Alia and Ranbir look like a dream. Alia captioned the post with one word and wrote, "Home" followed by infinity emoji.

Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June. Alia took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a special post. In the picture, Alia can be seen lying in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. She captioned the post, "Our baby ...... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji.