Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in April this year, are expecting their first child together. The actor took to social media to announce her pregnancy with a picture of her going through an ultrasound scan.

On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the happy news with her fans. The actor, who is in London to shoot her Hollywood debut, has shared a set of two pictures. In the first picture, Alia is seen lying on the bed while an ultrasound is being performed. Like a dotting husband, Ranbir is seen sitting on the bedside seemingly looking at the monitor.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨." Soon after Alia shared the news, family, friends and fans started flooding her comment section with congratulatory messages. Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped several heart emojis, Karan Johar said "Heart is bursting❤️❤️❤️. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's BRahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "ॐ नमः शिवाय🔱Immensely happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai at former's home. The couple had fallen in love with each other while working on Brahmastra five years ago.

The couple is set to share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, scheduled to be released on September 9. At a press conference for his upcoming film "Shamshera" last week, Kapoor said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt. "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life... My life with Alia is the best," he had said.

Kapoor had also said that Bhatt has seen the teaser of Shamshera, but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London. Last month, Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Her upcoming films also include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer.

READ | Watch: Ranbir gushes about wife Alia, says 'Couldn't have asked for a better life partner'