Hyderabad: New mommy Alia Bhatt was spotted at Zoya Akhtar's residence on Saturday night. Also seen at Zoya's quaint home in Bandra, Mumbai was Katrina Kaif. Both the actors, who have worked together with Zoya, reportedly paid a professional visit to the director regarding their upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Priyanka Chopra.

Alia and Katrina were clicked by the paparazzo as they exited Zoya Akhtar’s house. Alia was seen stepping out of Zoya's house donning an all-black outfit while Katrina was seen in a military-printed jacket which she teamed up with a white tee-shirt and blue denim pants.

With Katrina and Alia's visit to Zoya, fans are speculating that Jee Le Zaraa is back on track. The film was put on the backburner after Alia announced her pregnancy last year. Now, the makers are apparently ready to take the film forward with the three leading ladies Priyanka, Alia and Katrina.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Priyanka Chopra in 2021 reminisced how her 'impulsive phone call' to Alia and Katrina led to the idea of making Jee Le Zara. Priyanka recalled the 2019's November month when on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai she mused about wanting to do another Hindi movie "ASAP".

READ | Priyanka Chopra reveals major scoop about Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

"But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before... I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!" Priyanka had shared in a post.

Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be based on the lines of Farhan's road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time. Jee Le Zaara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.