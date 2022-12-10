Hyderabad: Actor Alaya F commenced shoot for her upcoming film Sri. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of a differently abled industrialist. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role.

Alaya on Saturday took to social media to inform her fans and followers that she has kickstarted shoot for Srikanth Bolla biopic. The actor has shared a series of pictures from her first day of shoot for the film which is titled Sri.

Sharing the pictures, Alaya wrote, "Back on set! 🥰 my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI !💛 so excited to begin this journey!💫" In the pictures she is also seen posing with the director Tushar Hiranandani, who earlier helmed Saand Ki Aankh.

For unversed, Srikanth Bolla, the 29-year-old visually impaired industrialist who did not let his adversity come in the way of making it to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and then starting Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata.

Born into a family of farmers in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Bolla took the state government to court when, citing his disability, he was not allowed to pursue the Science stream after he cleared his Class X exams.

He not only won the case, but also topped his school in Class XII. And though he was not admitted into IIT coaching classes, he got into MIT, becoming the first international visually impaired student to be able to do so.

On his return from MIT, Bolla got involved with the Lead India 2020 campaign launched by the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, set up organisations for the rehabilitation of disabled people and to pursue Sustainable Development Goals, and established Bollant Industries, which makes reusable products from waste material.

The film has been written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu. Sri is jointly produced under T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.