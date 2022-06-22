New Delhi: The trailer for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan' has been unveiled on Tuesday and it showcases love, bonding and attachment between brother and sisters. Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer along with the caption, "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! #RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August."

The almost 3-minute-long trailer shows the struggles of the eldest child (Akshay) who is trying his best to get his sisters married before marrying his childhood sweetheart (Bhumi Pednekar). The protagonist is seen struggling from a shortage of money for dowry to a not-so-ideal match for his sisters. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

The film shoot was wrapped up in Delhi last year's October. Initially, the film had gone on the floor on June 21, 2021. 'Raksha Bandhan' has been written by Aanand's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like 'Zero', 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise. It will be presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. The movie, backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. (ANI)