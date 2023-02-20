Delhi: A video of Akshay Kumar is going viral on the internet with his fans praising the actor for his kind gesture. During the promotion of his upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Delhi, Kumar's bodyguard pushed a fan to the ground for jumping over the barricade and trying to touch the actor's feet. The actor, without wasting a second, extended his hand to pick up the fan and hugged him tightly.

The video of the incident has caught the attention of netizens with many saying that the actor has a heart of gold. A Twitter user by the name of Tara Sharma shared the video and commented, "Well done Sir" on his sweet act of coming to the rescue of his young admirer. Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his movie 'Selfiee', which will hit the theatres on February 24.

The actor opted for a monotone look with a black coloured t-shirt and trousers. He shook hands with his fans and was later joined by Emraan Hashmi on stage. Akshay had even tweeted about the promotions in Delhi, thanking Dilliwale for all the love. Sharing his daring entry video and glimpses of the event, Kumar wrote, "Delhi... You guys have the biggest heart, always embracing us with the biggest love possible. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas. Releasing this Friday, 24th February @emraanhashmi."

Prior to this, on February 9, the actor shared the third song of the movie. He tweeted about the release of a new song from his movie 'Selfiee'. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, featuring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty. 'Selfiee' is helmed by Raj Mehta with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha and Diana Penty in lead.