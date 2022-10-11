Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, unveiled the trailer of his next action thriller film Ram Setu. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared Ram Setu trailer which he captioned, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide."

The trailer of the much-awaited showcase how an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu trailer promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. Ram Setu will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy film Thank God. Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

READ | Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office failures, pins blame on himself

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in director Raj Mehta's next Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has an official Hindi remake of the south film Soorarai Pottru along with Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai's 'Gorkha' and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff in his kitty.