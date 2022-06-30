Mumbai: The first song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan' is finally out and it is titled 'Tere Saath Hoon Main'. The 'Samrat Prithviraj' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a song teaser of his much-awaited film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Sharing the video, Akshay captioned, "Siblings never walk through life alone as they have a brother or sister, holding their hand. Celebrate this beautiful bond with our song, #TereSaathHoonMain from #RakshaBandhan out now!"

The 2-minute 54-second long song showcase the love, bonding and attachment between brother and sisters. An emotional number featuring the overwhelming moments of a brother (Akshay) when his sister is getting married. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

The film shoot was wrapped up in Delhi last year's October. Initially, the film had gone on the floor on June 21, 2021. 'Raksha Bandhan' has been written by Aanand's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like 'Zero', 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise.

It will be presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand. The movie, backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Superstar Akshay Kumar will again be seen sharing the screen with 'Toilet ek prem katha' co-actor Bhumi Pednekar in his upcoming movie. 'Raksha Bandhan' is going to be Akshay Kumar's third release in the year 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

The point to be noted here is that Akshay Kumar will be clashing with 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan at the box office and the fans are going to experience the biggest Bollywood clash of the year. (ANI)