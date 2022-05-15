Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Akshay Kumar won't be able to attend Cannes Film Festival 2022 as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. In an announcement made on Twitter, Akshay said he would not be able to join the delegation of film personalities that Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading to the Cannes Film Festival.

"Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid," the actor said in his tweet on Saturday night. "Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

Akshay was to walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet alongside music maestro A.R. Rahman, actors R. Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi and two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, among others.

The star had previously tested Covid-19 positive last year in April. He then had to be hospitalised, as a precautionary measure, after being in home quarantine. This is the second time in over a year that Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with the virus. In April 2021, he shared that he tested positive for the virus.

