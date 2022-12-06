Mumbai: The first schedule for director Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi period drama 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has commenced in Mumbai. Akshay took to Instagram to make the announcement. He even shared a photograph of himself looking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's picture.

Akshay Kumar starts shooting for 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' in Mumbai

He wrote the caption in Hindi that he has started shooting for the film on Monday and is honoured to play the role. The movie, produced by Vaseem Qureshi, is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other.

The film's cast consists of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is a Qureshi Production presentation and all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)