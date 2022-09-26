Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday disclosed the first glimpse of his Diwali flick Ram Setu, one of the most awaited films of the year. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 54-year-old actor shared Ram Setu teaser featuring himself with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. He captioned the post, "राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

The entire glimpse looks extremely intense, as the base background of the picture gives a mysteriously historical vibe. This action-adventure drama is a story of an archaeologist who races against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram-Setu. It will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Apart from Akshay, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 25.

The film will be locking horns with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box-office. Ajay's film is scheduled for October 24. Following the film's theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

On a related note, Ram Setu recently made headlines when former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy initiated a legal notice against Akshay, Jacqueline and others including the makers of Ram Setu later last month. In this regard, Swamy also took to Twitter and said, "Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga."