Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa air-dashed to Atlanta on March 1 for The Entertainers' tour. Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana, who are also a part of the tour, soon joined the team. Akshay Kumar has been rehearsing conscientiously for his live stage performance with the aforementioned actors ahead of the event.

The actor posted a video on Insatrgam where the team, accompanied by a crowd, is seen chanting the Gayatri mantra before beginning the event. "Shuru karein #TheEntertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam. Let’s rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show. #GoodVibesOnly", the actor wrote. In the video, Akshay Kumar could be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue trousers.

The actor also took to his Instagram where he is seen doing stunts while he is tied up with a harness. He thanked Atlanta for the love, support, and lively energy. Meanwhile, in a video posted by paparazzi, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi mesmerized the audience as they performed live in Atlanta. Nora could be seen wearing a shimmery red dress and Akshay in red lehenga and later switching to a black shirt and ripped jeans.

Some users appreciated the video whereas others criticized it. "Might be a minority but I have loved most of your recent films...Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Selfie. All the best for everything and keep the spirits up Sir", wrote a user. "Before starting any work, taking god's name makes it wholesome, all the best akki sir. Superhit Hain show," wrote another.

Users who criticized it, wrote, "Jute to nikalo prabhu ka nam lete samay." "Gyatri mantra or shoe pehenkar Akshay sir this is not fair. Ye mantra to man me Kia jata hai." "Sir ap ke pass jute ek Jodi hai kya har jagah yahi pahen ke ate ho," a user wrote in a funny way. Akshay Kumar's first show in Atlanta thrilled the audience in the US. The actor is doing a world tour after a long time and there is more demand for tickets among the citizens around the venue.