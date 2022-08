Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose last three films Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan did not make it big at the box office, said that he has to make changes as his films are not working.

Talking about his last few releases not working as planned and Cuttputtli opting for OTT release, Akshay said: "Films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. "I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make the changes, I will dismantle my ways, the way I think, and the kind of movies I do. Nobody else is to be blamed, it is just me," said Akshay Kumar on box office failure.

Akshay was joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha and Ranjit Tiwari for Cuttputtli trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday.

The actor said that OTT is not a safe space as it also requires people to give their nod to the content. "OTT is not a safe space, digital space also requires people to say 'yes' to the content, it is not a safety net. The film releases the same way it releases everywhere; the audience, critics, and media watch the film on the net, and they give their feedback too, so forget about being safe. It would help if you work hard and that is it," he said.

Talking about Cuttputtli opting for OTT release, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: "The film was designed to release on OTT. We were certain from the word go that this film will release digitally. "Since the inception of the film, we knew this is a great genre, and we wanted to put this story out in the best way, and Disney is the best platform for this movie.

"There was no confusion about the release, the film was not meant to release in theaters. We had planned and made it for OTT release, we just had to figure out on which platform."

Cuttputtli is a crime thriller based on real-life serial killer Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko from the erstwhile Soviet Union. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.