Hyderabad: The release date for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru in Hindi has been announced. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to inform his fans that the movie is scheduled to open in theatres on September 1, 2023. Sharing the film's poster, Akshay wrote: We're prepared to take off! The global theatrical release of Production No. 27 (Untitled) is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

The movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, also features Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. The original movie starred Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles and was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Simplify Deccan.

The official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru was confirmed by the film's original producers in the year 2021. The principal performers in the Hindi version of the movie will be Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, and actor Suriya from the south will make a cameo appearance. For their work in Soorarai Pottru last year, Suriya and Aparna won National Film Awards.

Suriya was also congratulated by Akshay for his victory saying that he was ecstatic to learn that #SooraraiPottru won the National Awards' top honours. 'Sincere congratulations to my director #SudhaKongara, my brother @Suriya offl, and #AparrnaBalamurali. Humbled to be a part of such a classic movie's Hindi version, he added.

The movie's Hindi title hasn't been made public yet. Apart from this, Akshay will appear in Hera Pheri 3 and for the third instalment, Akshay has already begun filming alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The films Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are also in the pipeline.

