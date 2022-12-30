Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn have shared their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Heeraben passed away on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote: "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti."

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Heeraben feeding Modi with her hands on her Instagram Stories. She wrote the caption in Hindi: "May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn tweeted: "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family."

Anupam Kher said PM Modi has blessings of many mothers. He wrote in Hindi: "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Heeraba ji, I am sad and emotional." "Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!"

Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi: "Respected Modi ji, the mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Your mother was and will always be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti."

Kapil Sharma too paid his condolences. He wrote in Hindi: "Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful when a mother leaves the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray she gets a place at the feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti." (IANS)

