Hyderabad: The teaser of Ajay Devgn and South actress Amla Paul starrer film 'Bholaa' has been released on Tuesday (November 22nd). Ajay Devgn seems to be in a fierce form in the teaser.

The film will be released in theatres on 30th March 2023. Currently, Ajay Devgn's film 'Drishyam-2' is making a lot of headlines. The film has done a business of 60 crores at the box office in three days.

The intriguing teaser of the film 'Bholaa' directed by Ajay Devgn was released for the audiences. Ajay Devgn's face was barely visible in the 1.21-minute teaser, except for a glimpse of the high-octane action at the end of the teaser. In the teaser, Ajay Devgn is seen in prison with ashes on his forehead and Bhagavad Gita in his hand. Overall, the teaser has made fans anxious about the film.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5p0DjFoOTA

'Bholaa' is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil Blockbuster film 'Kaithi' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the Hindi remake has been directed by Ajay Devgn himself. Tabu will be seen with Ajay in the film. South actress Amala Paul will be seen in a special appearance in the film, according to media reports.