Mumbai: Actor-director-producer Ajay Devgn on Tuesday unveiled the second teaser of his upcoming action thriller film Bholaa. Ajay has shared a new intense glimpse of his upcoming action film on social media. The latest teaser of Bholaa features an unstoppable Ajay who is seen in an intense action avatar.

As reported earlier, Bholaa is an officia Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. The has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise. Ajay in titular role aside, the film also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time. He is accompanied by an injured police officer and, before he reaches his destination, he has to face a gang of drug lords. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil original, the film received positive reviews from critics and worked well at the box office.

READ | Tabu's motion poster from Bholaa floors fans: 'Blockbuster loading'

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022. Bholaa will be Ajay's first outing after delivering superhit Drishyam 2 which minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. He will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports drama film Maidaan, besides in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film and in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again opposite Deepika Padukone.