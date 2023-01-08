Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial action film. As per media reports, he is all set to launch Aaman in his movie. The shooting for this untitled project will be starting soon.

A source close to the production house told: "Abhishek Kapoor has been willing to explore the action-adventure space for a while now and his next story pushes him into this unchartered territory as a director. He is very excited to take the film on floors. He launches Aaman Devgan with the film, and it's an exciting space to tap into at this point of time. The film will be produced by Pragya Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala."

According to the reports, Abhishek needed new and well-established faces and thus he thought of Ajay and Aaman. This will be Ajay's second-time collaboration with Abhishek as earlier he did a cameo in his 2016 film Fitoor. Abhishek is known for his movies such as Rock On, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Kedarnath, among others.

"It's a big-scale action adventure and the team is planning to create a certain world for the film. The characters will be presented in a certain way in this unique world of adventures created by Abhishek. The yet untitled film is slated to go on floors in the next few months," the source added.

Meanwhile, Ajay is all set to return to big screens with Bholaa which will realese on March 30. Also starring Tabu, Bholaa tells the story of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations.