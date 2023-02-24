Ajay Devgn to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Mumbai: On the occasion of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, several Bollywood actors took to their social media handles to wish the director.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 60 on Friday. The director is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Bhansali is currently working on an upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.
'Heeramandi' will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. (ANI)