Hyderabad: With 'Drishyam 2', the Hindi sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster 'Drishyam', all set to touch the magical Rs 100 crore club at the box office, it is being said whether the makers of Mohanlal and Venkatesh starrer in Malayalam and Telugu sequels missed the trick by choosing the OTT platform to release the movies instead of theatres.

Like the first Hindi remake, Drishyam, Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles has taken the box office by storm minting Rs 64 crore so far as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With no big-ticket Bollywood movies around, Taran estimated that the film is set to join the Rs 100 crore club in the next couple of days or so.

While the Hindi sequel has been released in cinemas, the Malayalam sequel starring Mohanlal was released on OTT last year owing to Covid-19. It was made available only in Malayalam as the remake rights were sold in other languages. The same was the case with the Telugu version directed by Jeetu Joseph starring Venkatesh in the lead role.

With the Hindi sequel directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has improvised the Malayalam original to make it relatable for the Hindi audience, it is argued that the makers of Mohanlal and Venkatesh starter lost the chance to mint more money through theatre releases. However, trade sources said that compared to the production cost of those two films, the OTT rights were sold at a better price.