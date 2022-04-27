Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-director Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his latest film Runway 34. The actor who has is also the director and producer of the film is busy promoting Runway 34 as the film is nearing its release. During the promotional spree, Ajay also spoke about his daughter Nysa Devgn's Bollywood dreams.

During a promotional interview for Runway 34, the 53-year-old actor was asked if he and his actor wife Kajol would want their kids- Nysa and Yug to enter films. To which Ajay replied that Nysa and Yug won't have any kind of pressure from them as they never ask them to do anything in particular. The actor, however, said that he and Kajol will help the kids in whatever they decide for their future. The actor also said, whatever path his kids take they have to believe in it and need to work hard to excel.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 19 on April 20. Ms. Devgn is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. It wouldn't come as surprise if the young lady will decide to follow her parents' footprints to become an actor. Nysa recently made headlines after attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported Manish Malhotra's collection pieces.