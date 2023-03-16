Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a break from the promotions of his upcoming film Bholaa and hosted a brief "ask me anything" session on his Twitter handle. He engaged with his fans on a variety of topics, ranging from what to anticipate from his upcoming film Bholaa to talking about Shah Rukh Khan's remuneration. In the session, Ajay was also asked about his son Yug's possible Bollywood launch to which the actor gave a funny reply.

When a social media user asked Ajay when he was going to launch his son, the actor responded to him in a hilarious way. He said that he has no idea about his son's launch but at the moment, it would be great if his son has his lunch on time, "Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai," the actor said.

Ajay tied the knot with Bollywood star Kajol in February 1999. The couple first met each other on the sets of Hulchul and started dating in 1994. They have worked together in multiple movies including Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, and Gundaraj. The pair last appeared together in 2020's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Ajay received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie.

They welcomed their first child Nysa Devgn in 2003 and their second child Yug in September 2010. Ajay and Kajol are often spotted with their children in the public. The couple also shares pictures and videos relating to their personal lives on social media. Yug was once spotted assisting his father on a movie set which further sparked fans' interest in his son's possible Bollywood debut.