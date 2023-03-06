Hyderabad: Sticking to the scheduled release date, Ajay Devgann starrer Bholaa's trailer was released on Monday at 2:18 pm. The film, which also stars Tabu, is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. 'Bholaa' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It reportedly tells the story of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations. Ahead of the release of 'Bholaa', the makers, on Monday, unveiled the film's romantic song 'Nazar lag jayegi'. The song is sung by Javed Ali and penned by Irshad Kamil. Ravi Basrur has composed the melodious track picturised on Ajay and Amala Paul. Speaking about the song that shows Amala and Ajay's characters falling in love, Ajay adds, "The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I'm happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully." Featuring Amala Paul and Ajay, the song is bound to pique the interest of viewers as it features the very-attractive Amala Paul, who is making her Hindi debut opposite Ajay. The actress with big eyes and a bewitching smile is playing Ajay's love interest.

The official Hindi version of the Tamil smash "Kaithi", Bholaa is directed by Ajay. A "one-man army, set in one night, against a variety of opponents in diverse shapes, human and otherwise," is how it has been described. After being released from prison, an ex-convict decides to meet his daughter for the first time. However, he gets caught up in a shootout between the police and the drug mafia. In addition to "U, Me aur Hum" in 2008, "Shivaay" in 2016, and "Runwav 34" in 2022, "Bholaa" is Ajay's fourth film to direct. 'Bholaa' is set to arrive in theatres on March 30.

