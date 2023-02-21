Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a post remembering her late mother and superstar Sridevi. Ahead of Sridevi's 5th anniversary, Janhvi penned a heart-wrenching post on social media. The actor has also shared a throwback picture with her mother on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a post in remembrance of his mom. The actor is seemingly missing her mother who passed away on February 24, 2018. Janhvi wrote an emotional caption alongside the image wherein she is seen lost in conversation with her mother. Soon after she shared the post, celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor and others flooded her comment section with hear emojis.

Janhvi's post exemplifies how much she misses her mother as she still looks for her everywhere. The actor also said that her only aim in life is to make her mother proud as whatever she does in life starts and ends with her mother. The picture shared by Janhvi is from the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa which she attended with her mother months before latter passed away.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal. The actor also has the sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao coming up next. While Bawaal will hit theaters in on April 7, 2023, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is yet to get a release date.