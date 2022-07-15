Mumbai (Maharashtra): Prior to her birthday, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif unveiled a new motion poster of her upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. Katrina, who has jetted off to the Maldives with husband Vicky Kaushal, dropped the motion poster featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped the poster of her upcoming film, which she captioned," Bhooton ki duniya se not out. Phone Bhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards. #EkBhayanakComedy" In the spooky motion poster, Ishaan can be seen in a nerdy avatar, as he strikes a weird pose with a skeleton, whereas Siddhant can be seen with an all-smiles face, sitting with a skeleton.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The horror comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared some 'behind-the-scenes' pictures with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, having fun on the sets. Phone Bhoot aside, the Zero actor has quite a few films in her hand. She will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

READ | For first b'day after marriage, Katrina jets off to Maldives with Vicky. But the couple is not alone

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has Pippa up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.