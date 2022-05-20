Hyderabad (Telangana): Ahead of the release of her latest film Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut bought a brand new luxury car. Kangana's new prized possession is said to be worth over Rs 3 crore. On Thursday night, Kangana drove home in a swanky car before she attended the premiere of Dhaakad in Mumbai.

Videos and pictures of Kangana at a car showroom are doing rounds on the internet. The actor is seen with her family in the viral videos. The actor gifted herself a Mercedes Maybach S680 and is reportedly worth a whopping Rs 3 crore (approximately). Kangana posed with the beautiful piece of automobile and also had her family by her side.

Meanwhile, evoking the image of an Indian Black Widow, the fiery and enigmatic Agent Agni aka Kangana Ranaut is set to enthrall the audiences in her movie Dhaakad. Kangana is elated with early reviews of Dhaakad which hit big screens on May 20. In Dhaakad, Kangana stars in the role of a spy. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee are also a part of the film.

READ | She's On Fire: Kangana Ranaut slays in saree worth over Rs 4 lakh for Dhaakad song launch - see pics