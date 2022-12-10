Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is replaced by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the upcoming film Ikkis. The makers officially announced Agastya's casting in the film during Dharmendra's 87th birthday celebrations. Days after, now reports of the supposed reason behind Varun's replacement in the film has surfaced online.

Starring Dhamendra and Agastya in lead roles, Ikkis will be helmed by Sriram Raghvan. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

According to the latest reports, makers had to redo the casting for the titular role keeping in mind the age factor. Khetarpal on whom the film is based died defending our country at 21 while Varun is 35. Ikkis was announced three years ago with Varun but now the makers felt that the actor playing Arun Khetarpal must be someone who is in his 20s and Agastya is just the right age to play the lead in the war drama.

Being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Ikkis will go on floors in 2023. Apart from Ikkis, Agastya will also be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will release next year.