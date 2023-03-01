Hyderabad: Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui of late has been in the news of late but for all the wrong reasons. His estranged wife Aaliyah Siddiqui levelled serious allegations against him and is in a legal war with the actor is known. And now, his brother Shams Siddiqui has revealed aspects of his personality which is completely in contrast to what Kangana Ranaut said defending Nawaz in her social media post last month.

Shams, who is also a filmmaker, didn't deny that Nawaz does take care of his family. While he buys properties for his family but didn't use his might to establish his brother's career. Shams also said that Nawazuddin in real isn’t what his image in public is. According to Shams, his brother is a difficult person who abandons people. "Aaliyah and I are two examples," said Shams.

Talking about Aaliyah and nawazuddin's relationship, Shamas said that their marriage lacked stability as there were troubles since beginning. Defending Aaliya's decision to wash dirty laundry in public, Shams said that it is coming out in the open because her "tolerance level has gone thin." Shams also said that Aaliyah has tolerated a lot in her relationship with Nawaz.

The filmmaker, who labeled his brother 'selfish' and 'greedy,' also alleged that Nawaz let him down as a brother when he refused to shoot for Bole Chudiyan patchwork until he gets his dues from the makers. Shams did not see this coming as his brother has supported many directors and producers in past and did Manto for just Rs 1 as a token of money. Shams said he failed to understand why his brother sabotaged his film Bole Chudiyan which got wrapped in 2019 but is yet to release.