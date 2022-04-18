Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Yash, who is basking in the success of his latest release KGF: Chapter 2, is having some quality time with family. Yash's wife has shared a glimpse of their family time on social media. After a hectic promotional spree and pre-release pressure, it seems that Yash has finally found some quiet time with her kids and wife.

On Monday, Radhika took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her family. In the picture, Radhika and Yash are seen playing with their kids on a beach. Yash is donning a black floral shirt which he teamed up with shorts, Radhika too opted for a matching outfit as they build a castle on the shore with kids. Radhika captioned the image with a black heart emoji.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 is setting the box office on fire. After a flying start at the box office in the Hindi markets, KGF: Chapter 2 continued to dominate the weekend with record collections. Emerging as the highest Day 2 grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt on its fourth day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club beating Baahubali in the process. "R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ? 200 CR CLUB...? #KGFChapter2: Will cross 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]? #Baahubali2: Day 6 #KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi." he tweeted.

Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.