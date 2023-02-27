Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's magic is failing to impress the audience at the box office. With a slew of flops to his credit, the superstar is going through a lull in his career. Taking a break from films, Akki will be jetting off to North America in March for The Entertainers tour. Things, however, are not bright for him on the touring front either.

According to reports, the promoter of the show has shared that The Entertainers show in New Jersey stands cancelled due to "slow sale of tickets." The show which was scheduled on March 4 was the second show for the five-city tour. Those who had already booked the tickets will get a full refund, assured the promoter. The remaining four shows will take place as per schedule.

Akshay aside, The Entertainers tour also included singer Setbin Ben, singer-composer Jasleen Royal, and actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, and Zahrah Khan. The group will commence the tour with performance at Duluth, Georgia on March 3 and bring down the curtains with California show on March 12.

READ | Ektaa Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Earlier this month, Akshay faced the wrath of social media over The Entertainers promotional video wherein he was seen walking over the map of India. Back then, the actor was heavily trolled as some Netizens raised questions about his loyalties by pointing to his Canadian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Akshay's latest release Selfiee has tanked at the box office. The film which also starred Emraan Hashmi is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. After the film flopped, Akshay took the onus on himself and said that it is an alarm for an actor when the audience doesn't connect with his films. According to him, it is time for him to change according to evolving taste of the audience. Akshay will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.