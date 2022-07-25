Hyderabad (Telangana): After Salman Khan, now Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats. On Monday, Mumbai Police registered a case against an unidentified man and initiated an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors. More details awaited.

On a related note, just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father received a death threat. Father Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.