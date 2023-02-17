After registered marriage, here's when Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad will 'shehnaii-wali shaadi'
After registered marriage, here's when Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad will 'shehnaii-wali shaadi'
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced her marriage with Fahad on Thursday via social media. After registered marriage, Swara and Fahad will now gear up for an elaborate wedding.
On Friday, Swara shared a tweet hailing Special Marriage Act for it gives love a chance. The actor further said that the right to love and marry a life partner of choice should not be a privilege. In another tweet, the actor also thanked her family and friends to shower her and Fahad with love and blessings.
Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023
✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR
Swara and Fahad will have a wedding celebration in March. The couple will have a 'shehnaii-wali shaadi' for which Swara is all excited. The Veere Di Wedding actor said that they are yet to plan wedding celebrations and she can't decide how "frugal" is going to be planning the wedding celebration.
So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023
Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4
Swara and Fahad received love from fans and followers on social media after the announced their marriage. A section of social media, however, trolled the couple on Twitter. Few even reminded Swara of a tweet wherein she called her now husband Fahad "bhaiya." The said tweet is from earlier this month when Swara extended birthday wishes to Fahad sharing a picture of them posing together.
शुक्रिया ज़र्रानवाज़ी का दोस्त 💛— Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 2, 2023
भाई के कॉन्फिडेंस ने तो झंडे गाड़े है वो तो बरकरार रहना ज़रूरी है….और हाँ, तुमने वादा किया था तुम मेरी शादी में आओगे तो वक़्त निकालो….लड़की मैंने ढूँढ ली है 😎😎😎 https://t.co/fHHS1CXiH2
For unversed, Swara met Fahad during an anti-CAA protests rally. Swara's significant half is an Aligarh Muslim University alumni and holds M.Phill degree from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai. Currently, Fahad heads the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra.