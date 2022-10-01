Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that his highly-anticipated film Maidaan will now arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023. Based on the golden years of Indian football, the movie tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Devgn, who recently won his third National Award for best actor for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared the new release date of Maidaan on Twitter. "Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023," the 53-year-old wrote.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will portray Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The film's team faced a lot of difficulties while shooting Maidaan especially during Covid-19 times. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. The release date of the film has changed multiple times. Now it will finally release on February 17.