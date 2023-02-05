Chennai: Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is the latest addition to the cast of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Jailer, the makers announced on Sunday. The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The production banner, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared Shroff's casting on its official Twitter page.

"Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer," Sun Pictures captioned the actor's first look from the film. Shroff has previously worked on the Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiiyaan, a 2014 animated action movie. Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Jackie aside, Jailer will also feature mohanlal in a cameo in Jailer. This is the first time that Mohanlal and Rajinikanth are sharing screen space in their more than three-decade-long, almost parallel movie careers. Mohanlal, according to sources in team Jailer, is likely to play an underworld don in the movie. Rajinikanth essays the title role and most of the movie has been shot inside a prison.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-starrer Beast. Music sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing the movie's score. This is his third movie collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta and Darbar.

Meanwhile, Jackie will soon be collaborating with his Hero helmer Subhash Ghai. It is not yet clear whether Ghai will be directing the film but it will be bankrolled by his banner Mukta Arts. The upcoming film will mark Jackie and Subhash's first collaboration with 2001 film Yaadein.