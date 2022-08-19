Mumbai (Maharashtra): Psychological thriller Cuttputlli, headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame.

Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page. "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur mainsab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September," the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie.

Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi. The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Makers taking OTT route for Cuttputlli is being seen as the decision made based on the performance of Akshay's last three releases. Including latest release Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey which under performed at the box office.