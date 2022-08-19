Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's friendship is getting strong with each passing day. The young divas, who stirred hot Koffee on Karan Johar's chat show, are now all set to star together in an upcoming project. Their latest social media post hints Janhvi and Sara costarring in a yet to be announced venture.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture with Sara. Alongside the image, Janhvi wrote, "Travel adventures ✔️ koffee dates ✔️ and now co-stars!," followed by heart emojis. The Sara was quick to respond to Janhvi's post and wrote, "This is going to be fire 🔥."

Teasing the upcoming project, Sara too took to her social media handle and wrote, "From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot ☕ 🔥 🎥 👯‍♀️Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought 💭@janhvikapoor."

Both the actors have kept details regarding their upcoming project under the wraps. The duo, put the Koffee With Karan 7 couch on fire with their candid confessions and honest revelations, is joining hands for the first time for an acting project. Both the actors made quite an appearance on the show, leaving Karan Johar flabbergasted a few times. With their latest announcement, the two have left audience wondering about their project together.

Talking about their individual projects, Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She has also wrapped up filming for Mili and is now busy with Mr and Mrs Mahi costarring Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Sara has wrapped up Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She is also said to be playing titular role in Usha Mehta biopic Aye Watan...Mere Watan.