Hyderabad: Bollywood diva and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen is back and how! The actor, who recently braved a massive heart attack made her first public appearance at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Sushmita owned the ramp with her signature style and grace at the fashion gala as she turned muse for designer Anushree Reddy.

On Saturday, Sushmita stormed the ramp with her presence at the LFW 2023. The actor headlined Anushree Reddy's show in a green voluminous lehenga. Sushmita looked gorgeous as ever as she walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza. The actor seemingly mesmerised everyone in the audience as briefly danced while Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen's Tu Jhoom plays in the background. On her way back, Sushmita started clapping and was joined by everyone present at the event.

While talking about her collaboration with Anushree, Suhmita lauded the Hyderbad-based designer for putting together a magical collection. Sushmita was the perfect muse for Anushree's latest collection Ahilya which is all about powerful women and who better than the former Miss Universe could represent the theme better?

VIDEO | After massive heart attack Sushmita Sen comes live for the first time, watch what all the actor has to say

The runway appearance at LFW 2023, is Sen's first public appearance after she suffered a heart attack earlier this month. The actor underwent an angioplasty and is recovering well. As she shared during a live Instagram session, Sushmita will be returning to the Aarya 3 sets only after the doctors feels it is safe for her to be back to work. The actor will also be seen playing Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist, in the upcoming biographical drama. Taali.