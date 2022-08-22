Hyderabad (Telangana): Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut pan India film Liger. The film is stirring controversy ahead of its release. Adding up to the Boycott Liger Movie trend, netizens are now accusing the makers of normalising rape.

The latest buzz on Twitter around Liger stems from lyrics in Aafat song. In the song which has so far garnered more than 32 million views in Hindi on YouTube is now inviting trouble for the team. Tweeple are criticising Aafat song lyrics for its apparent regressive tone.

In the song, Ananya is seen saying twice 'Bhagwaan ke liye chorr do mujhe,' which netizens feel is trivializing a serious issue like rape. The lines which netizens have problems with are taken from old Hindi movies where female characters were frequently seen pleading for mercy to escape the traumatic situation. The lyrics are written by Rashmi Singh and Virag Mishra for the song composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Zahrah S. Khan and the composer himself.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda on Monday that he stands with truth and on the issue of boycott trending on social media, he asserted that he is not scared of anything as he had faced a lot in life. He said he trusts God and has the blessings of his mother. Deverakonda also made a plea for all to work together for the success of the entertainment industry.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Liger is all set to release in theater on August 15.